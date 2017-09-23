Search

SPECIAL REPORT: Deddington dementia carers put relationships at heart of support

Home Instead co-owner Graham Holtom and carer Amy Hanson NNL-170918-170323001
Dementia can be a scary and stressful illness for both the person and their family.

But a team of carers based in Deddington are doing their best to quell people’s fears and provide support – with relationships at the heart of everything they do.