REVEALED: The top ten best GP surgeries in Banburyshire according to patients

We can reveal a list of the best GP surgeries in the Banburyshire area based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.
The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.
The survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36m adults who are registered with a GP in England.
Here is the list of the best surgeries in a 10-mile radius of Banbury according to the latest results, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.
1. Sibford Surgery, Sibford Gower
Patients: 2,692
Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 97.6 per cent
2. Cropredy Surgery, Claydon Road, Cropredy
Patients: 3,811
Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 94.5 per cent
3. Shenington Surgery, Stocking Lane, Shenington and Fenny Compton Surgery, High Street Fenny Compton
Patients: 5,357
Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 94.4 per cent
4. Springfield Surgery, Springfield Way, Brackley
Patients: 10,280
Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 94.2 per cent
5. Deddington Health Centre, Earls Lane, Deddington
Patients: 10,694
Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 93.4 per cent
=6. Bloxham Surgery, Godswell Lodge, Church Street, Bloxham and Hook Norton Surgery, The Bourne, Hook Norton
Patients: 7,534
Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 91.7 per cent
=6. Byfield Medical Centre, Church Street, Byfield
Patients: 8,060
Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 91.7 per cent
8. Tysoe Surgery, Main Street, Tysoe and Kineton Surgery, The Old School, Market Square, Kineton
Patients: 5,002
Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 90 per cent
9. Little Thatch Surgery, Warwick Road, Tysoe
Patients: 11,136
Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 88.2 per cent
10. Hightown Surgery, Hightown Gardens, Banbury
Patients: 11,253
Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 87.9 per cent
To see the results or to check out how your surgery performed, click here.
