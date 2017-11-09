REVEALED: The top ten best GP surgeries in Banburyshire according to patients

We can reveal a list of the best GP surgeries in the Banburyshire area based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.

The survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36m adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best surgeries in a 10-mile radius of Banbury according to the latest results, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

1. Sibford Surgery, Sibford Gower

Patients: 2,692

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 97.6 per cent

2. Cropredy Surgery, Claydon Road, Cropredy

Patients: 3,811

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 94.5 per cent

3. Shenington Surgery, Stocking Lane, Shenington and Fenny Compton Surgery, High Street Fenny Compton

Patients: 5,357

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 94.4 per cent

4. Springfield Surgery, Springfield Way, Brackley

Patients: 10,280

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 94.2 per cent

5. Deddington Health Centre, Earls Lane, Deddington

Patients: 10,694

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 93.4 per cent

=6. Bloxham Surgery, Godswell Lodge, Church Street, Bloxham and Hook Norton Surgery, The Bourne, Hook Norton

Patients: 7,534

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 91.7 per cent

=6. Byfield Medical Centre, Church Street, Byfield

Patients: 8,060

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 91.7 per cent

8. Tysoe Surgery, Main Street, Tysoe and Kineton Surgery, The Old School, Market Square, Kineton

Patients: 5,002

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 90 per cent

9. Little Thatch Surgery, Warwick Road, Tysoe

Patients: 11,136

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 88.2 per cent

10. Hightown Surgery, Hightown Gardens, Banbury

Patients: 11,253

Percentage of patients who would recommend the surgery: 87.9 per cent

To see the results or to check out how your surgery performed, click here.