Non-Oxfordshire residents lose right to GP ‘Out of Hours’ in Banbury

Patients from Brackley, Croughton, Tysoe and Kineton will no longer be directed to Banbury’s Out of Hours (OOH) emergency GP service under rearranged county rules.

Frightened Brackley mum Emma Twemlow, whose child Grace was screaming in pain, was seen at the Banbury OOH clinic on Sunday by compassionate GPs, despite the rule.

The Brackley OOH has been closed by Nene Clinical Commissioning Group (NCCG) and patients must now go to Daventry (24 miles) or Northampton (21 miles) for appointments instead of Banbury (11 miles).

It is understood Brackley patients can ‘walk up’ to the Banbury OOH clinic to 11pm but will not routinely be given appointments there by the 111 service. And Nene CCG says directions will be given according to a patient’s needs at the time.

Mrs Twemlow said: “I was told by 111 I could only access Daventry for appointments and was welcome to use the walk-in clinic at Banbury.

“But I was told at Banbury they no longer take ‘out-of-county’ as of October 1. I told him I was about to cry and needed someone to look at my young child. He was very nice and made sure we were seen.

“It’s all very frustrating. I feel dreadful for the vulnerable with these changes.”

Oxfordshire Health Trust, which ran the Brackley OOH, said: “Following the Nene CCG decision to discontinue funding for the OOH service for Brackley, we no longer provide this service.

“Oxford Health continue to provide GP out of hours services from the Horton site for patients registered with an Oxfordshire GP.”

It is understood Brackley Medical Centre, which ran the town’s OOH, was unhappy about loss of the service but was overruled.

Nene CCG said: “Northants OOH is available Monday to Friday, 6.30pm to 8am and 24 hours a day on weekends and bank holidays.

“It can be reached by first calling the free NHS 111 urgent care telephone service.

“Patients who need to see a doctor or nurse are directed to the most appropriate service, based on their clinical needs and current location.”