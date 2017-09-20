NHS beds gives boost for new Brackley medical centre

A new medical centre in Brackley has taken a step closer to opening after the NHS agreed to provide a number of beds.

The MP joined those who welcomed Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s support of the new GP surgery, which it is hoped will open in around two years.

The NHS trust will provide rehabilition and short-term care beds at the medical centre which will offer doctors and other primary and community services.

Trust chief executive Angela Hillery said: “We are delighted that NHFT has now been able to confirm our support for this exciting new development.

“This addition to the healthcare facilities in the south of the county reflects our commitment to effective, comprehensive care for patients.

“The new facility will provide an environment which enables staff to provide the most up to date effective care for patients.

“As a trust we are focussed on making a positive difference and so we are pleased to be able to take this is an important step in enhancing the provision of care across the whole county.”

South Northants MP Andrea Leadsom congratulated our the GPs and pharmacists for their ‘huge commitment and determination’ to delivering the new medical centre.

While those behind the new facility thanked the NHS trust but added more funds are needed and work is expected to begin in six months, with it opening 18 months later.

“We are delighted to hear the news that NHFT have supported the bed provision in the new Brackley Medical Centre,” they said in a statement.

“It is the final piece in the jigsaw of what we hope will be a comprehensive medical facility providing services for Brackley and the surrounds.

“We would like to thank our development partners and in particular the Board of NHFT for their ongoing support who made this a viable and realistic project.

“In addition we are grateful for the work of the Brackley Core Development group and the individuals and organisations who have got us to this position.

“There remains a considerable amount of detailed planning work to be undertaken and, because of changes to NHS funding, we anticipate that there will be a need for local fundraising if this building is to realise its full potential as a community facility.

“Now that agreement around core services has been made we are in a position to have open communication with the public and aim to keep everyone fully informed about developments and public involvement.

“It is anticipated that the building work will commence in about six months with a time of completion up to 18 months from that date.”

Providers have been working together on the final internal design of the new facility following the award of planning permission by South Northants District Council in March, according to the NHS trust.

The medical centre is part of a major development at the northern entrance to the town that also looks set to create numerous jobs.

In 2014 South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) granted full planning permission for a food store and petrol station, and outline permission for a medical centre, care home, hotel and restaurant and a large employment site.

Following an SNC planning committee meeting in March and finalisation of a legal agreement, full permission has now been granted for the medical centre and the 13,973sqm of employment space.

The medical centre replaces the Cottage Hospital in Pebble Lane as well as the Brackley Health Centre and Washington House Surgery in Halse Road (both now known as Brackley Medical Centre).