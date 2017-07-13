King’s Sutton pupils all smiles for the mobile dental surgery

Pupils at King’s Sutton Primary School were all smiles for the visit of a mobile dentist surgery.

Big Smiles is a UK-wide dental programme that visits local schools to educate students on all aspects of dental hygiene.

Dentist Rhiannon Foster-Davies, treatment co-ordinator Sami Hasan and the puils of King's Sutton Primary School inside the Big Smile Bus NNL-170629-134320001

My Dentist Cornhill Dental Centre, Banbury are one of the practices taking part in the scheme and armed with six staff and an impressive four-wheeled surgery spent the morning with the children engaging them in a number of teeth-related activities.

Sami Hasan, treatment co-ordinator at the practice, said: “There’s a total of six activities, one is the Big Smile bus and inside the school we’ve got games about foods, a puzzle, guess the food game and colouring in.”

This is the first outing for the Mydentist surgery to a Banbury area school and the visit came about by chance when deputy head teacher Emma Palastanga visited her local dental office.

Mrs Palastanga said: “I saw this opportunity when I was sat in the waiting room of my own dentist.

“It’s been a fantastic reception, they’ve been looking at everyday foods and sometimes foods and healthy eating.”

The visit ties in with the school’s ‘healthy minds and healthy bodies’ learning programme but in addition to the educational benefits the children also gained other valuable lessons.

Mr Hasan said: “They actually get to see what a dental surgery looks like and that’s a big thing, the fear of going to the dentist.”

To book the Big Smile bus visit mydentist.co.uk.