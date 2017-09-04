Horton Treatment Centre restaurant celebrates five star rating

Banbury’s Horton Treatment Centre restaurant has kept its five star rating from the Food Standards Agency for the fifth year in a row.

The catering department received an unannounced visit from the agency on August 14.

The department aims to make sure inpatients at the centre have quality food throughout their stay, and also serves staff and members of the public that visit the restaurant for lunch on a daily basis.

Freda Seath, catering lead said: “It is absolutely brilliant that we have maintained our five-star rating after this recent visit for the fifth year in a row.

She added: “As always I am extremely proud of my team and the work they do.”

Horton Treatment Centre opened in 2006 and provides treatments to patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis to those who are medically insured, self-paying and funded by the NHS.

Since its introduction the restaurant has had a positive reception with many diners complimenting the staff and food.

One patient said: “Excellent food presented well on the plate.

“Lovely to meet the catering staff, I was ready to take them home with me when I left.”

While another added: “All the food that I ordered throughout my stay was cooked and served to a very high standard.

“If only all hospital food could be such a high standard.”