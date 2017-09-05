Horton Hospital campaign is granted a key hearing

The judge has ruled in favour of campaigners fighting to save critical services at Banbury’s Horton Hospital.

In a hearing in London’s Royal Courts of Justice campaigners were fighting for the right to have an official hearing challenging the process by which the Horton’s critical and midwifery services have been downgraded.

Mr Justice Fraser, heard submissions from Cherwell District Council’s Ian Davies, South Northants Council, Stratford on Avon District Council, Banbury Town Council and Keith Strangwood chair of the Keep the Horton General campaign group.

Their aim was to be allowed to go forward to a full, three day hearing in which they would outline the reasons why a full judicial review of the downgrades should be awarded.

The three day hearing on why the Horton’s downgrades deserve a full judicial review will take place in the same Royal Courts of Justice this side of Christmas.

Samantha Broadfoot QC and Jonathan Auburn QC represented the Keep the Horton General campaign and the CDC respectively.

