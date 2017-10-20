Horton hospital among best in UK for hip fracture care

The Horton General Hospital has been ranked as the best in the country for the treatment of patients with hip fractures, new figures reveal.

The Banbury hospital has now been in the top five performing hospitals for this service for the fifth consecutive year.

Horton trauma team clinical lead Dr Angela Kannan said: “We are delighted with the findings of this year’s report.

“It reflects the expertise and commitment of all our team who are consistently providing excellent treatment from a patient’s arrival in A/E, through to surgery and ward care.

“Across the country, 67,000 people suffered a hip fracture last year.

“They are often elderly and frail and it is vital that they are treated quickly and effectively to ensure the best possible outcomes.”

The Horton, which is part of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, reached all eight of its best practice targets in over 90 per cent of patients, while the average nationally is just 59 per cent.

The latest figures were published in this year’s National Hip Fracture Audit, which compares the performance of 177 hospitals in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The national report shows that nearly 95 per cent of patients admitted to the Horton underwent surgery either on the same day, or the day after, surpassing the national average of 70 per cent.

The report also highlighted that the hospital has some of the lowest mortality figures in the country for patients with hip fractures, placing it in the top five.

All patients were given memory assessments and nutrition screenings upon presentation to the hospital, beating the national average of 95 per cent and 84 per cent respectively.

Dr Jon Westbrook, divisional director of neurosciences, orthopaedics, trauma and specialist surgery, said: “We continue to be very proud of the work that the trauma team at the Horton Hospital undertake for this group of patients for whom early and expert surgery brings such benefits.

“The team of nurses, physiotherapists, theatre staff, anaesthetists and surgeons have done fantastically well to maintain this level of performance over so many years under increasingly pressured times in health care.”

Have you experienced the hip fracture care at the Horton? We would love to hear from you. Call us on 01295 817674, email editorial@banburyguardian.co.uk, or message us on Facebook.