Healthcare consultation correction

This week’s Banbury Guardian story on the start of the ‘Big Health and Care Consultation’ for changing the way healthcare services in Oxfordshire contained a factual error.

The story stated that the first stage of the process started on Monday and was a ‘public consultation on removal of 26 adult acute medical beds, ten trauma beds and loss of consultant led maternity’, which is incorrect.

The specific areas the consultation will be considering are: changing the way hospital beds are used and increasing care closer to home in Oxfordshire; planned care at the Horton General in Banbury (planned care includes tests and treatment planned in advance and not urgent or emergency care); acute stroke services in Oxfordshire; critical care at the Horton General (critical care helps people with life-threatening or very serious injuries and illnesses); maternity services including obstetrics, Special Care Baby Unit and emergency gynaecology surgery in North Oxfordshire.

We would like to apologise for the error and any confusion caused.

Phase one of the consultation runs until 9 April with a second phase later in the year looking at other health services including community and primary care.

David Smith, chief executive of Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We are now launching a public consultation for three months and would like you to share your views on these proposed changes.

“We want to hear from people who use services in Oxfordshire - patients, carers, residents young and old, and people who work in our health services. ”

You can find out more at www.oxonhealthcaretransformation.nhs.uk/