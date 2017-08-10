Health chiefs confirm permanent loss of Horton's consultant-led maternity unit

Oxfordshire health bosses have confirmed the permanent loss of full maternity services in Banbury.

Mothers will now have to travel 25 or more miles to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford to give birth unless they are prepared to have their babies in the midwife-led unit set up at the Horton General Hospital.

The Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group Board took the decision not to reinstate consultant-led maternity in spite of a brave attempt by lay member Prof Louise Wallace to have the decision on permanent loss of obstetrics put off until the second phase of the controversial consultation on Phase Two of the Oxfordshire Transformation Plan.

Campaigners have warned from the outset that loss of consultant-led maternity would be the first in a 'domino effect' which they fear will result in a complete loss of acute hospital services in Banbury.

The decision not to reinstate full maternity has automatically triggered a referral of the issue to the Secretary of State for Health, Jeremy Hunt, by the Oxfordshire Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee (JHOSC) after a decision taken at that committee's emergency meeting on Monday.

Loss of full maternity has already affected anaesthetics and Health Education England is set to remove training accreditation for that discipline at the Banbury hospital.

The CCG Board also confirmed its plan to change stroke protocols, reduce intensive care provision to exclude ventilation, to increase day surgery provision and diagnostics at the Horton and to confirm the loss of 45 beds closed without consultaton last October.

Cllr Arash Fatemain, chairman of JHOSC said: "I'm thoroughly disappointed by the decision taken today for maternity services. I think the JHOSC recommendations were more than fair and I am frustrated these have not been taken into account.

"The referral process will start as we draft the letter to the Secretary of State over the next few days and I will be writing to the chair and Chief Executive of the Board to warn him that no action should be taken to confirm today's decision before the referral process is concluded."

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis and Witney MP Robert Courts urged the board not to go ahead with the proposals and Keep the Horton General Campaign chairman Keith Strangwood put the blame firmly at the door of the government and NHS England for demanding £22 billion of cuts to the NHS by 2020.

He said: "This CCG should say 'no' to NHS England and NHS England should say 'no' to the government.

"The plan for cllosure of beds has not been tried or tested or proven. The CCG says all this is community-led but I get a very different .view from GPs.

"Level three anaesthetics has already gone and that is not good for the Horton's A&E. The options paper presented in May 2016 suggest that in Phase Two, they will suggest a minor injuries unit in Banbury.

"We need to keep what we have. It has often been said it was a mistake to merge with the JR. They need to come clean and tell us this is about money, then we'd know what we're up against."

He told the Board: "You have a choice today; choose life."

Board members and the Oxford University Hospitals Trust medical director Dr Tony Berendt repeatedly said there was a staffing crisis with huge vacancies in the level of obstetric doctor needed to maintain a consultant-led maternity unit at the Horton.