Hard work pays off for pair of Banbury bodybuilders

Two Banbury fitness fanatics took to the stage last weekend in their first competition for Pure Elite and both came away with trophies and more.

Kate Warner and Pip Simcoe, have been training for the event since October, undertaking a gruelling training regiment and strict dietary restrictions.

Kate Warner trains her back at Fit4less

Kate, a former amateur boxer, was competing in both the ‘Tattooed Muscle’ and ‘Bikini’ categories. Kate’s goal was to win the muscle category and receive a pro card in order to follow her dream of becoming a professional fitness model.

She did just that, coming first in her first ever show and receiving a handsome trophy and the all-important pro-card.

Pip had entered the ‘Transformation’ category after shedding over three stones in weight and transforming his physique from shapeless and soft to a lean and defined competitor.

Pip achieved fourth place, receiving a trophy and an enormous amount of praise for his dedication and results.

Pip Simcoe training for his first competition after getting the fitness buy 12 months ago NNL-170322-172920001

The pair who both train together at the Fit4less Gym in Grimsbury, and live together away from the gym, were due to fly to Tenerife the day after the competition to enjoy some time away from the weights, eating and drinking what they liked.