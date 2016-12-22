Get fit in the new year with free online videos

Cherwell District Council are releasing a series of daily fitness videos in the new year to encourage residents to get healthy.

The Get Fit For Free online fitness campaign will start on January 1 and feature members of the council’s sport and recreation team.

The team have produced 31 different exercise videos which will be uploaded to the council’s Facebook and Twitter accounts each day in January.

The videos will demonstrate a choice of exercises which can be undertaken at home or work to help people Get Fit for Free in 2017.

Cllr George Reynolds, Cherwell’s deputy leader, said: “Getting fit and healthy is one of the most common New Year’s resolutions but we know that not everyone has the time, money or confidence to join a gym. We don’t want any of those issues to obstruct people on the path to fitness so we have produced a series of short exercise videos that people can do as and when they have the time.

“Every day Naomi and Tom from the sport and recreation team will demonstrate a new exercise to tone, lift or strengthen a different part of the body whilst improving overall fitness. As people improve they can increase the rate or number of repetitions and put the exercises back to back to create an all over workout that can be done at a time and place to suit them without the cost or constraints of a gym.”

The videos will provide demonstrations and guidance on how to carry out the exercises correctly and where relevant, tips on how to reduce or increase intensity depending upon the participant’s fitness level.

Activities will vary from common exercises such as sit ups, press ups and star jumps to more challenging routines such as plank jacks, burpees and spotty dogs.

The fitness campaign has been produced in house by staff working jointly on behalf of both Cherwell District and South Northamptonshire Councils at no cost to either authority.

The campaign will get under way on 1 January and continue until 31 January.

People can follow the exercises by liking Cherwell’s Facebook page or by following its Twitter account @cherwellcouncil