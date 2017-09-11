Generous donors mean disabled Byfield girl will get portable hoist

A disabled girl from Byfield will soon have the freedom most teenagers have thanks to generous donors who have raised enough money to buy her a portable hoist.

Harriet Margieson has a rare and painful condition and needs to be hoisted in and out of her wheelchair but few places have specialist equipment.

Newlife, The Charity for Disabled Children, launched a fundraising appealto buy the 13-year-old girl a £1,655 portable hoist which would give the uch more freedom on August 25.

Less than three weeks later, the money has been raised and Harriet’s mother Jane was very thankful, and added that her daughter was pleased too.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone who donated to the appeal,” she said.

“Harriet is delighted by the news and the equipment will make a huge difference.”

Harriet has Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome, which has made her quadriplegic and causes severe muscle spasms, but her condition is even rarer as she does not have a learning disability.

Harriet needs to use a hoist to get in and out of her wheelchair and is far too heavy to be lifted so a portable hoist will make a world of difference at home and when they are out and about.

Newlife thanked the Banbury Guardian and Daventry Express for helping to share the appeal in the papers on August 31.

Newlife’s head of charity operations Stephen Morgan said: “The response has been amazing and shows how Harriet’s day to day struggle really touched the heart of members of the local community.”

Fundraising appeal to get a new hoist for disabled Byfield girl