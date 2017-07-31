Committee overseeing Oxfordshire health services is hiring

The committee overseeing health services across Oxfordshire including the future of the Horton Hospital is looking for a member of the public to join it.

The Oxfordshire County Council joint health and scrutiny committee has a key role in the fight to retain full services at the Banbury hospital as it will be scrutinising the plan to downgrade the Horton.

The committee is looking for someone with: a good knowledge of the Oxfordshire health system; an awareness of health issues and the challenges they face; the ability to take a view on how health services affect the whole county, not just your community; an understanding of the role of scrutiny and its role in local government and health services; and time to be fully involved.

Chairman county councillor Arash Fatemian said: “We work to strengthen the voice of local people and try to ensure their opinions and experiences are an integral part of the delivery and development of health services.

“We scrutinise and examine proposed changes to services and meet five times a year to do this with other special meetings arranged when required.

“Our committee consists of 12 councillors from the county and district level councils and three members of the public co-opted for a two year term.

“It is to one of these roles that we are hoping for a new member. The roles are non-party political and advisory and they actively contribute to the committee’s discussion without having voting rights.

“I look forward to welcoming a new member in time for our September 14 meeting.”

Councillors on the committee will be scrutinising the Oxfordshire Transformation Plan, which hopes to save £200m by 2021 with plans to downgrade the Horton, at its next meeting on August 7.

To apply, provide a short covering letter setting out why you wish to be a member of the committee, your suitability for the role and the contribution you could make. If shortlisted you would be invited to attend a short interview.

For more information, or to discuss the role, call Katie Read on 07584 909530 or Julie Dean on 07393 001089.

Send your covering letter to: Katie Read, Oxfordshire County Council, Chief Executive, County Hall, New Road, Oxford, OX1 1ND. Or email: Katie.read@oxfordshire.gov.uk

The closing date for applications is Friday, August 25.