Chipping Norton meeting to discuss health care changes

Changes in the way first tier health care is provided are the subject of an evening debate in Chipping Norton on Tuesday, November 14 between 7.30pm - 9pm.

Limits on the amount of money going into the NHS at a time of population increases, mean health bosses designing the future services are proposing changes to the system.

Anita Higham NNL-140804-184641001

Residents of north Oxforshire are invited to the meeting at the Town Hall to hear Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group’s North Oxon Patient and Public Forum share its views on new ways to deliver primary care.

This includes day-to-day services available at GP surgeries, pharmacies and other local providers.

Anita Higham, chair of the Forum, said: “I would urge local people to attend the meeting to tell us their views on priorities for developing primary care services in North Oxfordshire.

“It is important patients help shape local health services because they are often the first port of call for people who feel sick or need advice, so we want a service that meets their needs.

“We will be joined at the meeting by Dr Shelley Hayles from Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group.”

The event is an opportunity for people in North Oxfordshire including Chipping Norton and surrounding areas to have a say on the future of primary care.

To confirm attendance contact HealthWatch Oxfordshire at hello@healthwatchoxfordshire.co.uk or call 01865 520520.