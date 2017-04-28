Busy Banburymums invited to budget beauty and pamper session

Two independent business women are offering the busy mothers of Banbury the chance of a well deserved treat during the Big Pamper Afternoon.

Tara Lever, proprietor of Twinkle Stars Sing & Play, and Jemma Stubbs, of Timeless Tea Sets in Middleton Cheney, are inviting mums to come along to the Chasewell Community Hall at Cherwell Heights, Banbury, on May 6 for beauty therapies on a budget.

Tara Lever is putting on a Treat Yourself Day for busy mums. Tara Lever, front, centre. NNL-170425-120244009

Mrs Lever organised a similar event at Rock the Atic where three professional therapists offered £5 mini treatments which proved a much-needed release for full-time mothers.

Mrs Lever said: “I decided to put on another event offering mini treatments on a much bigger scale with a whole hall full of health, beauty and wellness therapists.

She added: “As mums, I think lots of us feel we cannot justify the cost of lovely treatments for ourselves and that’s why we wanted to make the cost really reasonable at just £5 per mini treatment (book and pay on the day).

“Come along for just one treatment or treat yourself to a few.”

In store for stressed out mums are reflexologists, massage therapists, nail technicians, a professional make up artist and a hairdresser.

Additionally the afternoon see local stall holders including homemade eco-friendly candles and delicious cupcakes for a quick snack between beauty treatments.

Tara said: “This is going to be a wonderful afternoon dedicated to relaxation.”

The hall opens from 2pm until 5pm and entry is just £2 including hot drinks and cakes.

Call Tara on 07956 627256 for more information or about trading at the event or visit her Twinkle Stars Facebook page.