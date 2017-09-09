Bloxham care home first in England to be rated 'outstanding' in all areas

Staff at a care home in Bloxham are celebrating after becoming the first in England to be given the highest rating in every area by the health watchdog.

Godswell Park Care Home was rated as 'outstanding' in each area the Care Quality Commission inspects: safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness, and leadership, in a report published on Thursday (September 7).

Although a very small number of other social care providers have attained this accolade, the Church Street nursing home is the only standalone home in England to do it, out of the 18,000 registered with the CQC.

Chairman Michael Bone said: “I am so very delighted with these results which endorse our complete commitment to offering the best that is possible in nursing care.

"I was inspired to set up a care home after the struggle I had to find a place that could care well for my own mother, and this is a wonderful legacy for her."

Godswell Park provides nursing care and support for older people, some of whom may be living with a variety of physical disabilities including Parkinson’s disease or stroke, or who may be requiring palliative care.

The management team has invested heavily in staff training and personal development, as well as technology and equipment.

The home has a computerised care planning and medication system to ensure it offers the most advanced approaches to residents’ care.

It recognises the importance of combining the use of technology and individualised medical care with traditional approaches to well-being, including an eight acre accessible garden and grounds with its own flock of Soay sheep.

Mr Bone said: “Elderly people requiring nursing care are some of the most vulnerable in our society.

"It is important that staff have ample time to support them individually so that each resident may continue to live as fulfilling a life as possible.

“To achieve this with an outstanding score means not only that this is happening, but that it is carried out to the highest standards, with kindness and care.”

He added: “We look at innovative ideas and best practice being used in other parts of the world and bring them back to Oxfordshire, such as our sun room, complete with sandy beach, which was pioneered in Sweden.

"We were the first care home in the UK to incorporate this in our premises.

“My aim has always been to provide the best possible care for the elderly at fair value.

"This CQC report has shown that it can be achieved, and I’d like to thank each and every member of staff at Godswell Park who make it happen.”

The CQC's deputy chief inspector of adult social care Deborah Ivanova said: “I was delighted to read this report and to hear about the passion and drive displayed by the whole staff team.

"Godswell Park is clearly an outstanding service where both care delivery and the physical environment are designed around meeting people’s needs in a way that makes their lives full and meaningful.

“We observed staff demonstrating kindness, respect and compassion by focusing on the well-being of people and going above and beyond their regular duties.

“It is encouraging to see a service where the care provided is of such high quality. The service demonstrates a real commitment to innovation and using technology to improve the lives of people in the service.

“For each person living there, the care is truly individual and personalised. This is a considerable achievement and I would like to congratulate the staff and management team for the work they continue to do for people in their care.”

The full inspection report can be found on the CQC website.