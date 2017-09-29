Banbury Town Council unite in call to MP

Banbury Town councillors came together to urge Banbury MP Victoria Prentis, to use her parliamentary position to save the Horton Hospital.

The motion, put forward by the Labour Party at this week’s Banbury Town Council meeting, was supported by the Conservatives and calls on Victoria Prentis MP to use her Commons’ vote to save the Horton Hospital.

Labour Councillor Sean Woodcock, who proposed the motion, said: “This motion sends a very clear and unambiguous message to Victoria Prentis that she has the power to use her vote in Parliament to hold the government to ransom to protect the Horton.

“A united Banbury Town Council has now called on her to do so. Anything less will be seriously failing her constituents.”

The motion, seconded by the Conservative Leader of the Council, Cllr Mallon, passed unanimously. It reads; ‘This Council is dismayed by the decision of the Clinical Commissioning Group to permanently downgrade maternity services at the Horton Hospital and calls on its Member of Parliament to do whatever in her power to get this decision overturned.’

Steve Kilsby, leader of the Town Council Labour Group, said: “The duplicity of the Tories both locally and nationally takes my breath away.

“Nationally, they talk about supporting the health service, whilst removing funding from it at every opportunity.

“Locally, Victoria Prentis talks passionately about her commitment to our hospital and how she will do everything she can to retain it - and then votes in Parliament for health service cuts.”

The MP has voted three times in the past year against motions for more money to go into health and social care.