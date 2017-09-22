Banbury’s first 24hr gym officially opens

Anyone with a hankering for a 4am cable cross-over session can now scratch that itch as the gym that never closes opens its doors.

Pure Gym, on the Banbury Cross Retail Park, is the towns first open-all-hours gym and offers everything you expect.

The newly built two story workout centre is jammed packed with shiny new equipment from the Matrix cardio equipment to a large selection of free weights which includes an Olympic lifting station to a dedicated spinning room and exercise studios.

There are also dozens of weekly classes to target specific problem body parts or to improve overall strength and fitness.

The gym will be staffed between 6am and 10pm but out of those hours the gym has an ingenious way of safeguarding the safety of late night fitness fanatics.

Amy Davies, manager, said: “The cleaners, who are on site between 10pm and 6am are all first aid and defibrillator trained, so they are your medical responders.

“There’s also CCTV which is always monitored so you’re completely safe.”

Interest in the gym has been enthusiastic and the company set out a goal of obtaining between two and three thousand members which the manager confirms they have achieved.

It is not just the public who have embraced the idea of 24 gym access, as Amy explains.

“Locally we’ve had a lot of support. We’re doing a charity bike ride with Marks and Spencer, we’re doing stuff with Morrisons so the community have been really accepting.”

The gym’s opening hours are, quite literally, all of them.