Health scrutiny committee involved in Horton decision is hiring

Have your say

The committee with a key role in overseeing health services across Oxfordshire is looking for a member of the public to join it.

The Oxfordshire County Council joint health and scrutiny committee currently has a key role in the Horton situation.

Chairman county councillor Arash Fatemian said: “We work to strengthen the voice of local people and try to ensure their opinions and experiences are an integral part of the delivery and development of health services.

“We scrutinise and examine proposed changes to services and meet five times a year to do this with other special meetings arranged when required.

“Our committee consists of 12 councillors from the county and district level councils and three members of the public co-opted for a two-year term.

“It is to one of these roles that we are hoping for a new member.

“The roles are non-party political and advisory and they actively contribute to the committee’s discussion without having voting rights.

“I look forward to welcoming a new member in time for our September 14 meeting.”

Councillors on the committee will be in action before that, scrutinising the Oxfordshire Transformation Plan, which hopes to save £200m by 2021 with plans to downgrade the Horton, at its next meeting which takes place on August 7.

For more information, or to discuss the role, call Katie Read on 07584 909530 or Julie Dean on 07393 001089.

Send your application and covering letter to: Katie Read, Oxfordshire County Council, Chief Executive, County Hall, New Road, Oxford, OX1 1ND. Or email katie.read@oxfordshire.gov.uk

The closing date for applications is Friday, August 25.