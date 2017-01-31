Head chef’s on the run for charity

A care home head chef is training for his first London Marathon, in aid of a charity that gives grants to older people and people with disabilities.

Mark Roberts, who works at Chacombe Park Care Home, is hoping to raise £3,000 for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.

Mark said: “Making elderly people’s lives more comfortable and happy is what we come to work for.

“I’m delighted to be able to do more to help older and disabled people by raising money for the foundation.”

See http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/Markroberts79