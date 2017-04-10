Have a skill? Volunteer opportunities are at Upton House

Upton House is seeking volunteers for a range of tasks from helping in the garden to running its social media accounts.

The National Trust property is holding discover volunteering drop-in days where visitors can talk to current volunteers to find out more about what volunteering is really like and find out more about the roles on offer.

Visitors can then apply.

The drop-in days will take place on April 19 and 22, from noon to 4pm.

Upton has more than 300 volunteers who say benefits include meeting new people and making new friends. No experience is necessary.