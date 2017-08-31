Have a go at sailing for free at Banbury Sailing Club open day

Banbury Sailing Club is throwing open the doors of its new £135,000 clubhouse and inviting families to try sailing for free on Saturday (September 2)

Around 80 people took advantage of the chance to give sailing a go at the club’s open day in May, as part of the Royal Yachting Association's national campaign Push The Boat Out.

People of all ages and experience levels are welcome to learn the ropes at Boddington Reservoir near Byfield, made even better with the new clubhouse, which opened in June.

Boddington is set to be a hive of activity on Saturday as not only will the open day visitors be taken out on the water.

The county trials to represent Northamptonshire at the National School Sailing Association (NSSA) Single Handed Team Racing Championships will also be taking place.

Banbury Sailing Club will be hosting the championships for the first time in October and around 100 young sailors from across the UK are expected to converge on the reservoir.

Sailing club commodore Rob Ward said: “One of the aims of the clubhouse extension was for Banbury to be recognised as a welcoming, quality training and event venue, on and off the water.

“Doubling the amount of changing room space we have in the new clubhouse means we can host racing and training events for more people.

"While the refurbished main room makes it a really social, relaxed place to have a drink and chat, whether you’ve just come off water from racing or you’re a newcomer getting a feel for club life.

“It was great to have 40 visiting boats at Banbury for Solo and Merlin Rocket class Open Meetings earlier this summer, now the NSSA Single Handed Team Racing Championships takes things up another level in terms of attracting national championship events.”

Banbury Sailing Club is a recognised RYA Training Centre, meaning it conforms to the highest standards of quality and safety.

All visitors will need for the open day are some comfortable clothes and trainers you do not mind getting wet and, weather depending, a waterproof and/or sunscreen. Buoyancy aids and all equipment will be provided.

NSSA competitions are some of the biggest, most inclusive and prestigious regattas in the country, which serve as achievable milestones for young sailors who take part.

The Single Handed Team Racing Championships sees teams of three sailors, each in a one-person boat, go head-to-head in tests of skill, tactics and teamwork to out-think and outmanoeuvre their opponents.

Each county can enter up to two teams of three and more than 200 races are expected to be contested over that weekend.

To find out how you can get on the water with Banbury Sailing Club visit www.banburysailing.org.uk.