Hanwell ready for its annual winter festival this weekend

Hanwell’s annual winter festival full of festive entertainment and indulgence for charity returns this weekend.

A lantern procession led by shire horses Mattie and Missie through the village on Saturday kicks off HanFestive before a barn dance in St Peter’s Church.

Sunday will see the church filled with stalls for the Christmas market, all in aid of cancer support charity Maggie’s, based in Oxford.

Hanna Loof, one of the organisers, said: “The atmosphere in the village is building for HanFestive, the handmade signs are up and the lanterns are being made ready for the procession. It’s great to see the village coming together and inviting everyone to join us for a festive time helping to raise funds for Maggie’s in Oxford.”

The lantern procession starts at 6pm and leads to the church to start the HanFestive Eve Barn Dance, with folk group Tinkers Ditch and the Horwell Singers providing the music.

There will be a variety of food and drink on offer. Book tickets at www.hanfest.co.uk.

More than 20 stalls will be filling the church the following day from 11am to 5pm, with local food, drink, crafts, Christmas decorations and gifts available.

Entry is free, but donations will go to Maggie’s. Since HanFest started in 2015 it has raised more than £1,500 for charity.