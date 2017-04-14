H Bomb! DJ night returns to Brackley

DJs from the UK’s biggest dance clubs will be on hand as the H Bomb Music Festival returns to Bar Two at the Red Lion in Brackley.

The evening, called Last Night a DJ Saved My Life, will be raising money for the EVE Refuge, a Northampton charity which supports women who have been the victims of domestic abuse.

The event is being organised by H Bomb founder Kelly Gavaghan, a former victim of domestic abuse who has been using music events to raise funds and awareness for the last eight years.

Last year Ms Gavaghan visited the Time and Space Equine Sanctuary in Andalusia as part of her ongoing healing process. It was such a powerful experience that Ms Gavaghan now wants the women at EVE to benefit from the healing powers of horses.

Ms Gavaghan said: “I was suffering with stress and anxiety and became disenchanted with the doctors prescribing anti-depressants which in my view don’t work.

“I knew I had to get to the core of the problem and step outside my comfort zone and really do some work on myself. I always knew that horses are very healing but what I learnt and the hugely positive experience I had at Time and Space will stay with me forever.

“It’s this experience that I want to pass onto other women and children at EVE Refuge Northampton, that have been affected by domestic abuse, as part of their rehabilitation therapy.

She added: “Working with horses builds confidence and promotes a new ‘I can do it’ attitude and mentality.”

Christine Morgan of EVE Refuge in Northampton said: “We have known for a long time horses for healing actually works and does wonders to build self-esteem and confidence and this is something that we have been seeking funding to do here in the UK.

“The gift from Kelly and all at H Bomb is a wonderful opportunity to explore this further and research first-hand the benefits to women and children looking to move forward positively from abuse.”

The 8pm DJ set at the Red Lion on April 29, will feature DJs from The Ministry of Sound and Ultra Vegas. DJs Bruce B, Frizz B and Ben White have had experience of domestic abuse.

Tickets are £5 and include a free shot.