Groovy dancers raise cash for breast cancer charity in Bodicote

Dancers grooved their way to raising £200 for breast cancer research at Banbury Rugby Club.

More than 40 people came dressed in something pink to exercise class Groove Aerobics’ event for Breast Cancer Now’s Wear it Pink campaign on October 20.

The group boogied for two 45-minute stints, and organiser Daniel Browne said the energy was high throughout.

“I think it was a successful event in the fact that Groove Aerobics brought people together to create more of an awareness in the community for breast cancer, as well as everyone’s donations towards the cause,” he said.

Charitable Banbury dancer’s ‘grooveathon’ to beat breast cancer