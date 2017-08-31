Green light for controversial plan for 79 homes at Upper Heyford?

A widely-opposed plan to build 79 homes outside Upper Heyford is recommended for approval by planners.

Residents, the land owners, parish councils, Oxfordshire County Council’s highways department and others object to the proposed development off Camp Road.

Yet Cherwell District Council’s planning officers believe it should go ahead as it would be ‘appropriate’ and the general area is earmarked for house building.

Opposers to the scheme argue greenfield sites like this should not be developed ahead of brownfield ones, such as the nearby defunct RAF base which has permission for more than 1,000 homes.

Concerns have also been raised about extra traffic, archaeology, ecology and flooding.

The district council’s planning committee is due to discuss the plan at its meeting tonight (Thursday, August 31).