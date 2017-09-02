Grease is the word at Hooky sports and social club’s relaunch

Hook Norton Sports and Social Club is celebrating its revival by turning the playing fields into a 1950s-style carnival with an outdoor screening of Grease.

Pink Ladies and T-Birds will fill the sports pitches on The Bourne plus lots of attractions on Saturday, September 16.

The club was close to going under almost a year ago but it was kept afloat and a new committee is taking it from strength to strength.

Committee member Vanessa Porter said: “We’ve had a lot of good will from people in the village and everyone has come together behind this.

“So we wanted to put on a big event that’s going to involve the whole village and beyond.

“We wanted something inclusive and everyone loves a bit of Grease, even the boys. We wanted something really feel good.”

The club’s open air screening of Back to the Future at Hook Norton Brewery last year was so popular, it made sense to do it again, Vanessa said.

There will be fairground rides, plenty of food and the brewery is making a special beer for the occasion, called Summer Loving.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for 12 to 17-year-olds, under-12s are free.

Tickets are available via the Hooky Does Grease Facebook page or from Hook Norton Village Shop.

For more information call Vanessa on 07943 715100 or email ness.porter1@gmail.com.