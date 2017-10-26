Glebefields Care Home staff cycling 43 miles for Children in Need

Staff from Glebefields Care Home in Drayton outside Banbury are taking part in a national effort to raise money for BBC Children in Need by cycling the equivalent of Inverness to Jersey.

Nurse Laura Ene, regional manager Janet Richardson and her husband Tony will be cycling 43 miles to Tewkesbury on October 30, for Brighter Kind’s campaign, which Glebefields is part of.

Glebefields is holding a coffee morning in aid of Children in Need on the morning of their send off at 11am, all are welcome.

Brighter Kind staff will be cycling the equivalent distance from Kingsmills, its furthest north home in Inverness, to its furthest south home on the island of Jersey, La Haule, with all other homes on the way.

Colleagues from every one of its homes are cycling different legs, some of which are up to 90 miles long.

Travelling with them will be Buddy Bear, who will be handed over at the end of every leg to the next intrepid team – he will be the only one making the whole trip.

The long ride started on October 2, and the aim is to finish on November 16.

Brighter Kind is aiming to raise a minimum of £17,500 for Children in Need, with the total at just shy of £5,000 so far.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/bkwishingwheels. To follow the campaign, visit the Facebook page.

