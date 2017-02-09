Give our area a spring clean

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis is calling on local schools, businesses and community groups to get out and help clear up North Oxfordshire.

‘The Great British Spring Clean’, organised by Keep Britain Tidy, follows on from last year’s ‘Clean for The Queen’ campaign and brings together many of the anti-litter organisations in the UK.

Community groups, residents’ associations, Girl Guides and Scout troops are encouraged to organise their own litter pick or event in the coming weeks or over the campaign’s big clean weekend over March 3-5.

Mrs Prentis said: “The initiative also provides a useful opportunity to raise awareness of the problems litter causes. I am really hoping people in North Oxfordshire will get behind the campaign.”

Visit www.greatbritishspringclean.org.uk