General election 2017: Witney candidates unveiled

With the general election less than two weeks away, candidates for the Witney constituency, which includes Chipping Norton have been unveiled.

Voters will be going to the polls on June 8. The candidates are:

> Laetisia Carter (Lab)– Mrs Carter stood as police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley and is a West Oxfordshire District councillor. She has studied at Liverpool University and lives in Chipping Norton with her husband, son and daughter.

> Robert Courts (Con) – Mr Courts is the encumbent for Witney following a 2016 by-election after the resignation of former PM David Cameron. He lives with his wife and son in Bladon. He was a self-employed barrister for 12 years and has been deputy leader of West Oxon District Council.

> Alexander Craig (UKIP) – Mr Craig has been leader of the Christian People’s Alliance and is a former councillor at Newham Borough Council. He joined UKIP in October 2014 and was UKIP candidate for Brent North in the 2015 general election.

> Claire Lasko (Green) – Mrs Lasko is a BAFTA-winning film maker, writer and producer for Jamie’s Dream School as one of her triumphs. She lives around Chipping Norton and has two daughters.

> Liz Leffman (Lib Dem) – Mrs Leffman lives in Charlbury where she is a local councillor. She was the Liberal Democrat candidate for Witney in 2005. She runs her own business offering advice to firms trading with other EU countries and is a trustee of West Oxfordshire Citizens Advice Bureau.