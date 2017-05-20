General election 2017: Stratford-on-Avon constituency candidates revealed

Voters in Shipston and the surrounding area will be going to the polls on June 8.

Shipston falls in the Stratford-on-Avon constituency. Candidates standing in this seat are:

> Elizabeth Adams (Lib Dem) – Miss Adams lives in the constituency with her partner and two children. She is training as a commercial barrister and has previously worked in community pharmacy. She grew up in North Solihull and her grandfather was a trade unionist.

> Tom Darwood (Ind) – A carpenter from Essex, Mr Darwood has previously stood as a parliamentary candidate around the country at general elections and by-elections.

> Dominic Giles (Green) – Mr Giles is a secondary school politics and history teacher and lives in Shottery. He joined the Green Party in the late 1980s. He stood as a candidate in the 2015 general election.

> Jeff Kenner (Lab) – Mr Kenner is a university law professor and lives in Brailes. He was district councillor for the Shipston ward between 2012 and 2015. He stood for election in the same seat in 2015. Mr Kenner is a member of the Human Rights Law Centre

> Jandy Spurway (Ind) – Mrs Spurway is a member of the Historic Society of Moreton-in-Marsh and has family connections with Clopton House. She was a staff nurse at British American Hospital in Nice, France.

> Nadhim Zahawi (Con) – Mr Zahawi is the current MP for the Stratford-on-Avon constituency. He was born in Baghdad to Kurdish parents and his family moved to the UK when he was nine. He studied chemical engineering at University College London. He founded YouGov in 2000, standing down in 2010 to run for parliament. He is married with three children.