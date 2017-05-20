General election 2017: South Northants candidates revealed

Voters in Brackley and surrounding villages will be going to the polls on June 8 and the candidates for the South Northants constituency have been unveiled.

Nominations closed on Thursday last week.

Candidates standing for election are:

> Denise Donaldson (Green) – Mrs Donaldson is a green activist and is originally from Newcastle.

> Sophie Johnson (Lab) – Mrs Johnson lives near Middleton Cheney and is chairman of the south Northants constituency Labour Party. She is a parent and runs a small business from home with her husband.

> Andrea Leadsom (Con) – Mrs Leadsom is the current MP for south Northants and is the secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs. Her career includes Financial Institutions Director of Barclays Bank PLC until 1997. She is married with three children.

> Chris Lofts (Lib Dem) – Mr Lofts has lived in Towcester since 1996 and has been a town and district councillor. He has worked as deputy chief executive at South Northants Council before retiring in 2010. He has worked in local government for more than 30 years and has been a school governor.

> Josh Phillips (Ind).

> Nigel Wickens (UKIP) – Mr Wickens has worked as a quality and environmental management systems auditor as well as a professional trainer. He has three sons and has been a district and parish councillor. He has also been a special constable.