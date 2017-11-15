Fun-filled open day for Banbury vets' birthday

A Banbury vets is celebrating its fourth birthday with an open day full of fun and games.

Vets4Pets will throw open their doors for clients on Wednesday, November 22, with a fun-filled day of animal demonstrations, face painting and free health checks.

The practice located inside Pets at Home on Banbury Retail Park,will be open for guided surgery tours allowing current and prospective clients to take a peek behind the scenes of the practice and find out more about the roles within the veterinary team.

There will be lots of activities on offer with arthritis checks, including pressure walk assessments (appointment required) and senior pet health checks being held from 10am to 7pm, including demonstrations from charity Dogs for Good from 1-3pm.

They have an after school club with face painting from 4-6pm and a small furries demonstration and handling from 6-7pm alongside competitions, refreshments, 'colouring corner' and much more.