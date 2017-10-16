Free gifts for kids at Banbury toy shop before closure

Christmas comes to Banbury for an early treat over half term as popular toy shop Trinders winds down towards closure with free gifts for children.

Children visiting the store from next Monday (October 23), will be given a goodie bag to mark the retirement of owners Peter and Hilary Allison and the closure of the store on Broad Street after more than a century.

“It will be a very sad day on when Trinders toy, model and bike shop closes on October 28,” said Mrs Allison.

“Santa has done most of his shopping in the store during the past few weeks which was very clever as all the stock is 20-50 per cent reduced.

“But he has left a gift bag for each child who comes in the store between Monday - Friday next week to say thank you to the children of Banbury.

“It’s half term so a great time for youngsters to pop in, say goodbye to the staff and pick up their present.”

The company was founded in 1906 by Trinder and Osborne. The current owners have had the business since 2000 they have really enjoyed having the business but they now feel it is time to retire.

The iconic Banbury toy and hobby business has many loyal customers and has seen generations of children coming to the shop.

“Many are now grandparents themselves bringing their grandchildren to the shop,” said Mrs Allison.

“Many have been relating stories of their visits as children to the staff, reminiscing about their own childhood.”