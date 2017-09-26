Free fire safety tests for electric blankets in Oxfordshire

As autumn approaches and the temperatures get colder, free fire-safety testing for electric blankets is now being offered across Oxfordshire.

Oxfordshire County Council’s Trading Standards department and Oxfordshire Fire and Service are organising the free tests to ensure people stay safe.

The testing will take place in Banbury this Tuesday, October 3, in Bicester on Tuesday, October 17, and in Chipping Norton the day after.

County council deputy leader Cllr Judith Heathcoat said: “I urge people to book their place at one of the testing days.

“As the colder months approach, many people will be dusting off their electric blankets ready for use.

“If the condition of the blanket is allowed to deteriorate, there is the possibility that it could have become faulty, which could lead to injury and fire.

“We want to ensure that they are still safe, so come along and encourage any elderly neighbours to attend too. It is better to be safe than sorry.”

Last year 831 blankets were tested and 177 blankets failed – a rate of 21 per cent.

To book, call 01865 898 642 or email communityengagement@oxfordshire.gov.uk.

For more information, visit oxfordshire.gov.uk/cms/content/electric-blankets or 365alive.co.uk.