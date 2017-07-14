Former world champion boxer shows support for Horton

Former boxing champion Tim Witherspoon has thrown his ‘heavyweight’ behind the campaign to protect the Horton’s services.

The American two-time heavyweight champion was invited to Banbury by boxing promoter Kevin Baker.

Mr Witherspoon was happy to be pictured with a Horton campaign T-shirt outside the hospital.

Keep the Horton General chairman, Keith Strangwood, said: “We need all the heavy hitters we can get.

“How fabulous that someone of the stature and reputation of Tim is happy to promote our message.

“Sportsmen and women from across the county rely on A&E services being available at the Horton. We absolutely have to retain it.”