Former Parker Knoll site to become retirement homes in Chipping Norton

A former factory in Chipping Norton is to become assisted living and retirement homes after planning permission was granted.

The Parker Knoll factory site, which has been vacant for some time, is to be redeveloped into a residential scheme with a mix of retirement homes including 59 assisted living (extra care) apartments, together with six retirement dwellings and eight bungalows for the over 55s.

The work is to be completed by McCarthy and Stone and the scheme is expected to provide 18 full-time jobs.

Darren Humphreys, McCarthy and Stone’s regional managing director said: “We are very pleased our plans to redevelop this vacant brownfield site with much-needed new homes for older people received support from the local community.

“Our plans offer an important opportunity to sensitively regenerate this site with a mix of specialist retirement accommodation, including assisted living (extra care) accommodation, together with new homes and bungalows for over 55s, which will significantly improve local housing choice for older homeowners.”

The development will include car parking and landscaping with new trees along Trinity Road.

Before submitting its plans, McCarthy and Stone held meetings with the local community and members of Chipping Norton Town Council.

West Oxon District Council’s Uplands area planning sub-committee approved the application on May 8.

Nine letters of support were received from the public with one letter of objection.

But Chipping Norton Town Council said there was no need for another old person’s development in the town as there were already plans to build one near the new health centre.