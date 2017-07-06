Former IT professional who joined clergy takes on new role at Tysoe and Brailes

A vicar who gave up a career in IT to join the clergy has become the new reverend overseeing Tysoe and Brailes.

Rev George Heighton was ordained in 2011 after 41 years working in IT development and project management for software houses.

Originally from Sunderland, Rev Heighton, 62, moved to the Midlands in 1976 and has lived in Bilton, near Rugby, later moving to Whitley, in Coventry.

Rev Heighton, who says Lindisfarne is one of his favourite places, officially took up the role in Tysoe and Brailes on June 28.

He said: “ I have had a wonderful welcome from the community. Everyone has been very helpful and friendly, the WI for example, it has been a wonderful warm welcome.”

He added he decided to become involved with the church after the birth of his daughter and was ‘welcomed with open arms.’ He was licensed as a reader in 1987 when he was living in Bilton, the same day Coventry City won the FA Cup against Tottenham Hotspur.

He said: “I tell people that is my claim to fame – it was FA Cup final day so I was ordained by the Bishop of Sodor and Man instead of the Bishop of Coventry. Joining the clergy was a calling. It was one of those things where the people in the church were warm, welcoming and encouraging.”

He added: “I am looking forward to the churches working together and reaching out to people who don’t come to church.”

As well as becoming accustomed to a new parish, Rev Heighton and his wife, Drina, celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary. They have a daughter, a son and eight grandchildren.