Former Horsefair Surgery doctor dedicated his life to his family and patients

A Banbury man who put his work as a dedicated doctor first has died at the age of 97.

Dr Keir Leitch was a former senior partner at Horsefair Surgery, in Banbury.

Born in Morayshire, in north east Scotland, and raised on the family farm, Dr Leitch decided at the age of 12 he wanted to become a doctor.

He graduated from Edinburgh University in 1942 and attained his Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons in 1946.

After various surgical posts across the UK, he joined the Horton General Hospital as senior surgical registrar, and Banbury became his long-term home.

Five years later, Dr Leitch joined the Horsefair Surgery as a GP surgeon, where he remained until his retirement in 1984 although he continued working part time until 1997.

He was also chief police surgeon, president of the St John Ambulance Brigade and awarded the Order of St John, and was president of the local Caledonian Society.

In retirement, he enjoyed playing golf at Tadmarton, shooting at Kineton, fishing, tapestry, cruising and gardening.

His family said he had a full and varied life, one of hard work, determination, dedication and love – both for his family and his patients, with one of his favourite sayings being, ‘Work comes first!’

He died peacefully on December 18. A memorial service and burial of ashes will take place at St Mary’s Church, in Bloxham on January 27 at noon. Enquiries to Trinders, on 01295 272207. The family has asked for no flowers and for donations to be given via Trinders to RNLI.