Former BGN student wins top IT accolade

A former Blessed George Napier pupil has won a top prize for undergraduates.

Kieran Stone, who is now a final year student at Aberystwyth University, won the computer science, IT and physics undergraduate of the year award at tha annual TARGETjobs Undergraduate of the Year awards.

Kieran, who is studying artificial intelligence and robotics, received his prize from writer and television presenter Konnie Huq at an awards ceremony held at Canary Wharf on April 22.

He said: “I’m blown away by all this. The selection process which included a telephone interview and online tests was gruelling and I didn’t think I had made it even on to the lists of finalists. I was shocked to be crowned winner as the calibre of the other finalists was amazing.”

As part of his prize he won a month-long internship at FDM Group’s London office which he plans to take up this summer. He was inspired to study robotics by a visit to the Gadget Show Live.

Kieran was up against finalists from the universities of Essex, Abertay Dundee, Birmingham, Manchester, Queen Mary (University of London) and Imperial. They went through a three stage assessment process including reasoning tests and an in-person assessment.