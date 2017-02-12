Force’s assistant chief gets new role

A new deputy chief constable for Northants Police has been appointed.

Rachel Swann, who is the current assistant chief constable with the force, will take up her new role in May, when the current deputy, Andy Frost, is due to retire.

Rachel, who started her career in 1994 with Leicestershire Police, has led the force in a number of transformational projects since joining Northamptonshire Police in 2015.

A new process will begin soon for the appointment of a new assistant chief constable.

Chief Constable Simon Edens, said: “I want to congratulate Rachel and I am delighted to appoint her as the new deputy chief constable of Northamptonshire Police.

“Rachel has a wealth of experience and has been a great asset to the force since she joined. She has been instrumental in the developments in local policing and the service delivery model, helping to better protect people from harm.

“I look forward to achieving great things as we move forward with Rachel as deputy chief constable.”

Assistant chief constable Swann, said: “I’m delighted at this opportunity and feel privileged to have been selected as the new deputy. Since starting at Northamptonshire Police, I have been impressed with the commitment and resolve of officers and staff to make this county safe.

“I look forward to what I can bring to the force as Deputy Chief Constable.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold, said: “I am pleased to announce that Rachel Swann has demonstrated she has the exceptional skills we want in the new deputy, to help move the force towards achieving its goals for the future.”