Football legend John Barnes comes to Banbury

Footballer John Barnes came to Banbury recently to provide an evening of entertainment.

The General Food Sports and Social Club welcomed the Liverpool and England player, who gave some insight into his career.

He also shared some inside stories on Paul Gascoigne, Bryan Robson and other footballing legends.

The highlight of the evening came at the end when he performed his rap from the song World in Motion, by New Order.

Jed Stones’ stand up comedy routine also entertained the crowds before John took to the stage.

A bucket collection was held for the Hands Off Our Horton appeal.

BWI promotions managing director Kevin Baker said: “The evening was a fantastic success. Both John and Jed were brilliant and I think the crowd really enjoyed it.

“I hope to bring more events like this to Banbury in the future starting with Bryan Robson on March 9 at the GF social Club.”

Anyone interested in going to An Evening With Bryan Robson can buy tickets online at www.bwievents.com.