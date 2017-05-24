Follow in the footsteps of talented Banbury students

Lloyds Banking Group’s award-winning social mobility programme, Lloyds Scholars, is now recruiting its 2017/18 university intake of students from across the UK.

Talented undergraduates who are eligible for the programme and about to start at one of the nine partner universities are urged to apply now.

Lloyds Scholar Madeleine Cullen

The Lloyds Scholars programme offers students from lower-income households financial support and two paid summer internships with Lloyds Banking Group, plus a dedicated mentor throughout their time at university. In return, the Scholars must volunteer 100 hours of skills-based volunteering per year.

Lloyds Scholar Lucy Cross, from Banbury, is studying neuroscience at the University of Bristol. Madeleine Cullen, from Chipping Norton, is studying chemistry at Sheffield. Wan Chi Grimonia, from Banbury, is studying pharmacy and pharmacology at University College London.

www.lloyds-scholars.com