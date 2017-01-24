Flying visit to Banbury for famous steam engine

After a successful return to service last summer following a decade long refurbishment the world famous Flying Scotsman will return to Banbury this June.

All scheduled day trips with Flying Scotsman have now sold out, Banbury residents are still in with a chance of travelling with the world’s most famous engine, when it stops here on Tuesday, June 13 to take locals on the first leg of a fabulous nine-day steam tour of Ireland, organised by Steam Dreams.

The Flying Scotsman goes through Oakham on June 25 (Michael Sanger) EMN-160627-162627001

The Emerald Isle Explorer will depart from Banbury at 11:15 on Tuesday, June 13, hauled by Flying Scotsman and head up towards Chester, where passengers will spend the night. On the first day of the Ireland excursion, passengers will bid farewell to the famous locomotive and board a ferry from Holyhead to begin a week-long steam powered sightseeing tour of Ireland.

Highlights of the trip include an optional journey along the picturesque coastline to Wexford, a visit to Killarney, the lake district of Ireland, a day in Dublin and an optional trip to Belfast, taking in the impressive Giants Causeway.

Passengers may alternatively spend the first three days on the Emerald Manx Explorer, exploring The Isle of Man, before joining the remainder of the tour of Ireland.

Marcus Robertson, chairman of Steam Dreams, said; “This will be our third visit to Ireland with the Emerald Isle Explorer and to start our journey with steam’s greatest celebrity, will be a fantastic experience for those on board.

This photo of Flying Scotsman in Melton on Saturday was taken by Wendy Goodson EMN-160627-173449001

“As all tickets for our day trips with Flying Scotsman have already sold out, this is a very special opportunity to travel with this famous locomotive.”

Tickets are still available for the tour. For more information click here.