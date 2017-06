One of the worlds most recognisable steam engines came to Banbury today, albeit very briefly.

The Flying Scotsman picked up passengers at Banbury train station at 12.19pm departing from the station at 12.21pm.

The Flying Scotsman (The Cathedrals Express on the front), at Banbury Station. NNL-170613-131826009

It then headed towards Chester, where passengers will spend the night before they embark on nine-day steam tour of Ireland.

Built in 1923 the steam locomotive has a top speed of 100mph and weighs 97 tonnes.

The Flying Scotsman (The Cathedrals Express on the front), at Banbury Station. NNL-170613-131758009

The Flying Scotsman (The Cathedrals Express on the front), at Banbury Station. NNL-170613-131744009

The Flying Scotsman (The Cathedrals Express on the front), at Banbury Station. NNL-170613-131705009