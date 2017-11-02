Five of the best things to do in Banburyshire this week

With the nights drawing in as the clocks have gone back, now is a great time to see some shows and we have some of the best in and around Banbury.

Here’s a list of the five of the best events in our area this week.

Banbury Cross Players present Seasons Greetings at The Mill NNL-171030-101154001

1 THEATRE

Season’s Greetings, The Mill, Banbury, November 8 to 11

Christmas is coming early to Banbury in the shape of Alan Ayckbourn’s Season’s Greetings.

This black, often farcical, comedy is the opener to Banbury Cross Players’ 2017/2018 Season and follows a dysfunctional family over a period of four days at Christmas. Petty (and not so petty) squabbles abound.

Christmas presents are rifled. Mechanical toys are set off.

Highlights include a drunken game of snakes and ladders, a chaotically incompetent puppet show and a midnight love scene.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

2 MUSIC

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Presents The Music of John Williams, New Theatre, Oxford, November 4

Conducted by Stephen Bell, this concert will showcase all-time favourite film soundtracks by the most Oscar-nominated man alive: legendary composer John Williams.

Be transported to the world of film with a programme including the popular scores of Superman, Harry Potter, Jaws, Indiana Jones, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Star Wars and many more.

John Williams has unleashed the power of the film score in more than 75 blockbuster classics, and in the process has created one of the greatest film composer/director collaborations with renowned director Stephen Spielberg.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/oxford

3 FAMILY

In-Light, Compton Verney, November 4 and 5

There’s another chance to capture the remarkable spectacle of the historic home and parkland lit in artistic and imaginative ways.

Created by Luxmuralis, a team of light and sound artists, Compton Verney’s In-Light draws on poetry and nature to create stunning light projections on the façade of the Robert Adam-designed house and Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown-landscaped park.

Visitors will see the written word brought to life in a rich and colourful palette, with flora and fauna depicted on both a miniature and epic scale.

Luxmuralis are famed for creating vibrant, immersive visual artwork in public places, with previous projects at Lichfield Cathedral, the Pitt Rivers Museum and the Natural History Museum Oxford.

Details: comptonverney.org.uk

4 MUSIC

Dave Pegg and Anthony John Clarke, Banbury Folk Club, Banbury Cross Inn, Butchers Row, Banbury, November 7 and 8

Banbury Folk Club is staging two nights to give local fans a chance to see folk-rock hero Dave Pegg, of Fairport Convention and Jethro Tull fame, when he teams up with popular singer-songwriter Anthony John Clarke.

Belfast-born Anthony John is recognised as one of the top songwriters on the acoustic/ folk scene.

AJ & Peggy will be supported on both nights by local artists Sheena and Kim, a popular act in the early days of the club and well known at The Bell in Adderbury.

Details: banburyfolkclub.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Whitney – Queen of the Night, New Theatre, Oxford, November 9

Whitney Houston’s music lives on in this captivating theatre show, consistently receiving standing ovations and rave reviews.

Featuring the talent of rising West End star and Brit School Champion Shanice Smith, the show includes hits such as I Wanna Dance With Somebody and I Will Always Love You.

Details: atgtickets.com/oxford