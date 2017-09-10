Fishermen raise £300 in memory of Cropredy man

A charity fishing match raised £300 in memory of a keen fishermen from Cropredy who died of pancreatic cancer.

Ken Cherry passed away in May at the age of 68.

Brickhill Farm Fishery owner Brian Rose decided to do something in his memory and hosted 15 fishermen, made up of Ken’s friends and workmates at Cummins in Daventry, for a day of fun competition on July 29.

More than 300lbs of fish was caught at the fishery near Eydon, with the winner individually catching over 55lbs.

The money was donated to Pancreatic Cancer UK.