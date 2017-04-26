Fish and chips head to rural Oxfordshire

A father and son team are taking the Great British fish and chip shop to the villages of Oxfordshire and beyond in their mobile chip shop.

Andrew Franklin and his son Simeon launched their Oxfordshire campaign on Monday with an early evening trip to Cropredy followed by Mollington.

The pair are will be making the weekly trip every Monday from now on and hope to expand to other villages in the future allowing everyone, no matter how remote, access to this very British staple.

Andrew said: “We do two rounds up in Warwick already on a Tuesday and Wednesday and this is our first day in Cropredy and Mollington today and we’re looking to add other villages on as we go.”

The pair are part of the Howe and Co 66 family who specialise in mobile fish and chip vans having a fleet of 11 vehicles cross the UK.

The van is fully equipped to deliver all of the usual chip shop favourites with deep fat fryers and heated display units.

In charge of the food preparation is Simeon, who has been with the van since leaving college. He said: “I’ve been doing it now for about a year and a half. It’s not what I studied in. I studied in IT so it’s completely different.”

The pair and their distinctive blue and white van will return to Cropredy between 5pm and 7pm at various locations before moving on to Mollington from 7pm onwards.

To find out more visit the Howe & Co 66 Facebook page or call Andrew on 07483 803475.