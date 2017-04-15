Firm to cycle 50 miles in aid of charity

Accountancy firm Ellacotts will be embarking on a sponsored bikeathon in aid of Make-A-Wish, its charity of the year.

Over the past few months, its team has been busy making cakes and wearing Christmas jumpers to raise money for this fantastic cause.

But in May, the staff will be cycling between Ellacotts’ Banbury and Kettering offices, a journey of almost 50 miles.

The team has started its training and is seeking donations from the public.

Donations can be made through the firm’s Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ellacotts-make-a-wish.

The team said on its website: “The dodgy lycra has been bought and there’s no going back.

“We need all the help we can get so please give whatever you are able to, to make the pain worthwhile and raise lots of donations to support the excellent work that Make-A-Wish do.”

The bikeathon also marks one year since the opening of Ellacott’s Kettering office.

Make-A-Wish grant magical wishes to enrich the lives of children and young people fighting life-threatening conditions, making their dreams a reality at a time when they need it the most.

To find out more about Make-A-Wish, visit the charity’s website at www.make-a-wish.org.uk/.